Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STRM shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Streamline Health Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
About Streamline Health Solutions (Get Rating)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.