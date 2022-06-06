Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STRM shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Streamline Health Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

