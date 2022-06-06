MOGU (MOGU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th.

NYSE:MOGU opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. MOGU has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $15.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MOGU in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MOGU by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MOGU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MOGU by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the period.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants.

