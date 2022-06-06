Analyzing WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) and Workiva (NYSE:WK)

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) and Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for WalkMe and Workiva, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WalkMe 0 0 9 0 3.00 Workiva 0 1 4 0 2.80

WalkMe presently has a consensus target price of $22.78, indicating a potential upside of 130.54%. Workiva has a consensus target price of $118.80, indicating a potential upside of 62.52%. Given WalkMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe WalkMe is more favorable than Workiva.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of WalkMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Workiva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WalkMe and Workiva’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WalkMe $193.30 million 4.22 -$95.81 million ($1.76) -5.61 Workiva $443.29 million 8.59 -$37.73 million ($0.95) -76.95

Workiva has higher revenue and earnings than WalkMe. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WalkMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WalkMe and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WalkMe -45.72% -33.65% -21.35% Workiva -10.43% -67.49% -5.33%

Summary

Workiva beats WalkMe on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WalkMe (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Workiva (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

