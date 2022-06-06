Financial Comparison: MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) & Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MJ and Flywire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A Flywire 0 1 9 1 3.00

Flywire has a consensus price target of $41.10, suggesting a potential upside of 111.09%. Given Flywire’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flywire is more favorable than MJ.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MJ and Flywire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ $820,000.00 17.64 -$3.96 million N/A N/A Flywire $201.15 million 10.38 -$28.08 million ($0.48) -40.56

MJ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flywire.

Profitability

This table compares MJ and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ 654.29% 93.25% 37.01% Flywire -13.72% -4.11% -3.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of MJ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Flywire shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About MJ (Get Rating)

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation and production management, consulting, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Flywire (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

