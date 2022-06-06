INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) & Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Head to Head Comparison

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Orthofix Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $4.16 million 2.62 -$6.66 million N/A N/A Orthofix Medical $464.48 million 1.18 -$38.38 million ($1.86) -14.77

INVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orthofix Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for INVO Bioscience and Orthofix Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 1 2 0 2.67 Orthofix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

INVO Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Orthofix Medical has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.82%. Given INVO Bioscience’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -191.70% -137.40% -72.72% Orthofix Medical -7.96% 3.34% 2.41%

Risk & Volatility

INVO Bioscience has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats INVO Bioscience on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and a portfolio of products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions, as well as markets regenerative non-tissue biologic solutions derived from synthetic materials. The Global Orthopedics segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products that are used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.