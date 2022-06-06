Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY23 guidance at $6.70-7.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $6.700-$7.250 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

ASO stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.