ABM Industries (ABM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. ABM Industries has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.500-$3.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.50-3.70 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ABM Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

NYSE:ABM opened at $49.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $50,614.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at $654,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $284,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.