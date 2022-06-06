Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th. Kingsoft Cloud has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KC opened at $4.55 on Monday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

