Skillsoft (SKIL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect Skillsoft to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Skillsoft has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $176.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.26 million. On average, analysts expect Skillsoft to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SKIL stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Skillsoft by 222.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Skillsoft by 979.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Skillsoft by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Skillsoft by 2,285.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,690 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillsoft (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

