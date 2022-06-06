Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $99.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.28. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $90.30 and a 52 week high of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after purchasing an additional 110,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 42,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,527,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $149.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.