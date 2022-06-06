Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $211.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.77. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $221.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

