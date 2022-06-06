Five Below (FIVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect Five Below to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $130.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Five Below by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.71.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

