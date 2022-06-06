Smartsheet (SMAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Smartsheet to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.59. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

