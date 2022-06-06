Smartsheet (SMAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Smartsheet to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.59. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
