BEST (BEST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter. BEST had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 252.46%. The business had revenue of $427.59 million for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE BEST opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BEST has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62.
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
