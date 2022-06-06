BEST (BEST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter. BEST had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 252.46%. The business had revenue of $427.59 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE BEST opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BEST has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BEST by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103,228 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BEST during the 4th quarter worth $1,267,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BEST by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 105,296 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in BEST by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in BEST during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

