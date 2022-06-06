American Software (AMSWA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect American Software to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.17 million, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in American Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 20.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Software in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

American Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

