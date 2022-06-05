Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $250.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.60 and a 200-day moving average of $223.70. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $157.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.15.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

