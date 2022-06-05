Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $31.23 Million Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of GXO Logistics worth $31,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,452,000 after buying an additional 945,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,097,000 after buying an additional 233,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,343,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,557,000 after buying an additional 256,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

GXO stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

