State Street Corp Sells 31,452 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,894,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Nutrien worth $219,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 43,901 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,877,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.05.

Nutrien stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

