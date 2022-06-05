Commerce Bank Has $1.17 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,510 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

