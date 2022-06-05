Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 838 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 129.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,390.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after acquiring an additional 130,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,163,000 after acquiring an additional 73,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,009,000 after acquiring an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,927,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $242.98 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.20 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.49.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.69.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

