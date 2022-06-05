Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.3% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,170,000 after acquiring an additional 105,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after acquiring an additional 79,634 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,045 shares of company stock worth $384,082. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.48 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

