Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,526 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.15.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $114.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.38 and a twelve month high of $213.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

