Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,836 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Fidelity National Financial worth $21,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,759 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $46,537,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,225,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 860,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,518,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,843,000 after acquiring an additional 849,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,795,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FNF opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $56.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

