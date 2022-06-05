Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGE opened at $41.00 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

