Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,435 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE opened at $78.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $154.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.