Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,030 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,390.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after acquiring an additional 130,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,009,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,927,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.69.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $242.98 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.20 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.49.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.