Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 3,407 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,413,000 after acquiring an additional 113,693 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 717,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,456,000 after acquiring an additional 98,490 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays began coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

Waters stock opened at $339.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

