Commerce Bank Sells 63,851 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,851 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 346,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 439.7% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 94,100 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $5,322,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,552 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.26. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

