Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stake Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Generac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,985,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Generac by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.36.

Shares of GNRC opened at $268.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

