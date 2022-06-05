Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 15,738 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Nutrien worth $35,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nutrien by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,671,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 202,647 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Nutrien by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nutrien by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,780,000 after purchasing an additional 83,379 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTR opened at $93.50 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.17.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.05.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

