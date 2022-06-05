AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $147.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

