Commerce Bank Purchases 1,172 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CINF opened at $126.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.74. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

About Cincinnati Financial (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.