PDT Partners LLC Acquires 44,547 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 339.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,547 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $53,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after purchasing an additional 981,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,400,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,325,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 10.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 7,162,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,554,000 after buying an additional 689,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $10.85 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $207,519.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

Magnite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.