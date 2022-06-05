13,292 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,837,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,660,000 after acquiring an additional 123,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,685,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 97,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $77.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.