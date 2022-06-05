Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 49,618 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 1,676.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,578 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,618 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of UMB Financial worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMBF opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.52.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $340.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.57 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $159,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

