Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 675.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $2,441,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.06.

AVB stock opened at $205.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.62 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

