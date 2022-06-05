Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,733 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 513,524 shares in the company, valued at $128,483,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,300,215.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,264 in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MUSA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $252.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.72 and a 200-day moving average of $203.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.56 and a fifty-two week high of $262.58.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

