Eaton Vance Management Has $12.89 Million Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.12% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $12,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $87.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.97 and a beta of 1.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $161.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($2.15). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

