iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Lowered by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $149.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $140.30 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

