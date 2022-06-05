Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,241 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Coty worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

In other Coty news, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 137,692 shares of company stock worth $935,907. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

