Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Remark by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Remark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Remark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Remark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Remark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Remark in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 3.45.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 163.16% and a net margin of 46.18%.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

