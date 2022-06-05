Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,322 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,682 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 224.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 771,063 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,372,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASB stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.73.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Associated Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.