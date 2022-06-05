Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $7.27 Million Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 104,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of AtriCure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,286,000 after acquiring an additional 544,296 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,953,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in AtriCure by 65.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after acquiring an additional 203,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $169,487,000 after acquiring an additional 162,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AtriCure by 15.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,370 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $42.05 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.21.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATRC. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

