Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,140,660 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

