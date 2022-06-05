Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,586 The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,739,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,051,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84,014 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average is $65.11. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

