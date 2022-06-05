Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after purchasing an additional 669,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after acquiring an additional 609,259 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,855,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,559,000 after acquiring an additional 446,454 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,712,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after acquiring an additional 209,830 shares during the period.

ATI opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -683.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.61. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.04 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

