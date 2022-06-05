Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $178,000 in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 209,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

MGY stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.