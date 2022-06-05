Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $7.87 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 833.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 83.9% during the third quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $11,844,000.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $257.17 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.38 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.47.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.70 by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $1.91 dividend. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.25.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

