State Street Corp Acquires 1,317 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

State Street Corp raised its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 880,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $212,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after buying an additional 538,315 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,721,000 after buying an additional 113,340 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,812,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $19,077,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 33.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $210.30 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.61.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.88.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

