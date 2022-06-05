Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,199,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 195,005 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $21,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. State Street Corp increased its position in bluebird bio by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,374 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in bluebird bio by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,800 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,336,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 513.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 581,642 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 588,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 414,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of BLUE opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 111.73% and a negative net margin of 2,183.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

